₹1 crore or Less: 9 countries where Indians can literally buy citizenship

Passport Switch

For less than what a Mumbai flat costs, you can own a second passport—with visa-free access to 140+ countries. No relocation, no residency. Just money.

Island Hack

In Dominica or St. Lucia, a ₹76 lakh donation can turn you from Indian to global citizen—no interviews, no language tests, just a wire transfer.

Exit Strategy

Planning an offshore Plan B? These citizenship schemes are legal, fast, and come with zero global tax. Yes, zero.

Vanuatu Sprint

Want a new passport in 60 days? Vanuatu’s CBI program is so fast, it feels like Amazon Prime for citizenship—minus the delivery guy.

Bollywood Caribbean

From Grenada to Antigua, the Caribbean is where rich Indians quietly hedge their futures. Why? Quick passports, no tax, and beach villas to boot.

Turkey Play

₹1 crore into Turkish real estate doesn’t just buy you property—it buys your entire family a new nationality. Hello, gateway to Europe.

Macedonian Mystery

North Macedonia offers EU-adjacent citizenship under ₹1 crore. Most Indians haven’t even heard of the place—CBI investors sure have.

Moldovan Shortcut

It’s not the EU yet—but Moldova’s passport opens 120+ doors. And at ₹92 lakh, it’s cheaper than most private MBA degrees.

One Catch

You can’t keep your Indian passport. That blue booklet goes. But for global mobility, investors say it’s a small trade for a giant leap.
