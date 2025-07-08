₹1 crore or Less: 9 countries where Indians can literally buy citizenship

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
For less than what a Mumbai flat costs, you can own a second passport—with visa-free access to 140+ countries. No relocation, no residency. Just money.
In Dominica or St. Lucia, a ₹76 lakh donation can turn you from Indian to global citizen—no interviews, no language tests, just a wire transfer.
Planning an offshore Plan B? These citizenship schemes are legal, fast, and come with zero global tax. Yes, zero.
Want a new passport in 60 days? Vanuatu’s CBI program is so fast, it feels like Amazon Prime for citizenship—minus the delivery guy.
From Grenada to Antigua, the Caribbean is where rich Indians quietly hedge their futures. Why? Quick passports, no tax, and beach villas to boot.
₹1 crore into Turkish real estate doesn’t just buy you property—it buys your entire family a new nationality. Hello, gateway to Europe.
North Macedonia offers EU-adjacent citizenship under ₹1 crore. Most Indians haven’t even heard of the place—CBI investors sure have.
It’s not the EU yet—but Moldova’s passport opens 120+ doors. And at ₹92 lakh, it’s cheaper than most private MBA degrees.
You can’t keep your Indian passport. That blue booklet goes. But for global mobility, investors say it’s a small trade for a giant leap.