₹1 crore salary? 9 countries in the world where Indian techies can make more money

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Indian IT professionals earn an average of ₹19.1 lakhs per year, with top salaries reaching ₹50 lakhs, making it a competitive but lower-paying market globally.
With an average IT salary of ₹50.4 lakhs annually, China surpasses India in earnings, offering nearly 2.5x the pay for similar roles.
Tech salaries in the US average ₹93 lakhs per year, making it one of the most lucrative destinations for IT professionals worldwide.
IT professionals in England, particularly in London, earn around ₹1.2 crores annually, ranking among the world’s highest.
With an average salary of ₹29.4 lakhs, Japan’s tech sector offers earnings similar to those in India, but with a higher cost of living.
South Korea’s software engineers earn between ₹30 lakhs to ₹48 lakhs, making it a strong competitor to India’s salary range.
Dubai offers ₹45 lakhs to ₹92 lakhs for IT professionals, providing a high-income, tax-free advantage over India.
Software engineers in Denmark earn around €66,000 per year, which is significantly higher than in India.
In Norway, software engineers earn roughly €53,000 annually, still higher than in India.
The average annual salary for software engineers in Sweden is approximately SEK 583,000, which is about €54,000, also higher than in India.