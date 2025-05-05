'₹1 lakh for a haircut': What makes Aalim Hakim India's most expensive barber

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Sky-High Fee

Aalim Hakim charges a minimum of ₹1 lakh per haircut—no exceptions. Whether it's a movie star or cricketer, this fee is the entry price for his unparalleled service.

Star-Studded Clients

From Salman Khan to Virat Kohli, Aalim Hakim is the go-to stylist for Bollywood and sports icons. His cutting-edge looks are trusted by the most elite, making him the ultimate style expert.

Outrageous Rates

No other Indian barber even comes close to Aalim's prices. Even senior stylists at his salons charge ₹18,000–₹20,000—a mere fraction of Aalim’s ₹1 lakh rate for a single haircut.

Exclusive Salon

While other top stylists charge ₹900–₹20,000 for a cut, Aalim's exclusive, customized service commands the premium price of ₹1 lakh, underscoring his unmatched skill and demand.

International Standards

Globally, only a few celebrity stylists charge around ₹1 lakh per haircut. Top-tier international barbers charge between $200 and $500, proving Aalim's pricing is among the highest worldwide.

Creative Genius

Aalim’s high fees aren’t just about his celebrity clients—they reflect his trendsetting styles, creativity, and ability to create iconic looks that influence fashion on a global scale.

Transparent Fees

Aalim himself has confirmed his rate in interviews, stating “everybody knows how much I charge”, emphasizing the clear and consistent pricing that supports his premium status.

Top-Notch Position

Widely known as India’s most expensive barber, Aalim Hakim’s position in the industry is solidified by his legendary portfolio and the sheer demand for his elite services.

No Competitors

While high-end stylists exist in India, no one matches Aalim Hakim's combination of celebrity clientele, iconic work, and a ₹1 lakh haircut, making him unchallenged in the market.
