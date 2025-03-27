1 minute of Elon Musk’s earnings = 1,356 years of your salary in India

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
As of March 2025, Elon Musk’s net worth is $347.7 billion. That’s after losing over $100 billion since late 2024—proof that billionaire wealth swings wildly.
On days when his fortune grows by $9 billion, Musk hypothetically earns $6.25 million per minute. That’s more than most people make in a lifetime.
With an average annual salary of ₹384,000 in India, a typical worker would need 1,356 years to match Musk’s one minute on a good stock day.
Musk lost $102 billion in the first two months of 2025 due to a Tesla stock drop—reminding us that billionaire net worths aren't stable salaries.
His fortune isn’t cash—it’s equity. Tesla, SpaceX, and other ventures make up most of his net worth, which rises and falls with market tides.
A single minute of Musk’s gains can fund the entire lifetime earnings of 40 Indian workers, highlighting the extreme ends of modern capitalism.
Elon can gain—or lose—$10 billion in a single day, just from market movements. That’s like flipping the economic switch of a small country.
The contrast between Musk’s earnings and Indian wages underscores the global wealth gap—where minutes of billionaire growth equal centuries of labor.
Despite jaw-dropping numbers, this wealth isn’t sitting in a bank. Most of it’s tied up in shares, meaning he’s rich on paper, not in piles of cash.