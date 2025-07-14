'₹10 lakh, one face: How Archita Phukan's ex fooled an entire nation without knowing

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Archita Phukan’s ex-boyfriend, Pratim Bora, didn’t just hold a grudge—he weaponized AI to create a fake adult star out of her image. The motive? Revenge—and ₹10 lakh in cold, hard cash.
A fake photo of Archita with adult icon Kendra Lust went viral overnight. But behind the sultry illusion was a bitter ex using Photoshop, AI tools—and a disturbing level of obsession.
He wasn’t just angry—he was entrepreneurial. Bora turned heartbreak into hustle, charging thousands for morphed, explicit content featuring Archita’s face. She had no idea. India watched it unfold.
Fill in some text
The profile looked real. The content looked scandalous. But it was all fabricated—from start to finish—by Bora, who built a convincing online persona that duped even savvy netizens.
Imagine seeing your own face in adult content you never made. That was Archita’s nightmare—morphed images, AI-generated videos, and her ex cashing in on the chaos.
This wasn’t just a smear—it was a subscription model. Bora created and monetized fake adult content, turning a personal vendetta into a digital defamation empire.
At first, the internet debated if she was even real. Was Archita an AI model? A cam girl? The truth: she was a regular woman, pulled into a tech-fueled scandal by someone who once loved her.
Bora’s scam didn’t go unnoticed for long. Police tracked the fake profile, seized his devices, and uncovered detailed financial records showing just how lucrative the lie had become.
From Twitter to Telegram, the buzz caught fire. Millions believed the fake content. Few questioned it. By the time the truth emerged, Bora had pocketed lakhs—and Archita’s life was turned upside down.