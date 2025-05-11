10 seconds to impact: Inside the missile strike that gave Pakistan no time to react

Real-World Deployment

In May, India reportedly used BrahMos in precision strikes on a dozen Pakistani military sites, marking one of the missile’s most significant combat applications yet.

Supersonic Advantage

Flying at Mach 2.8–3.0, BrahMos reaches targets almost three times faster than sound—giving enemy air defenses virtually no reaction time.

Crushing Impact

Its high velocity translates into massive kinetic force, making it capable of destroying bunkers, radar sites, and aircraft hangars—even before its warhead detonates.

Laser-Sharp Accuracy

With a 1-meter CEP, BrahMos can hit exact targets—critical for strategic sites like Nur Khan base or Sargodha radar, minimizing collateral damage.

Multiple Launch Modes

It can be fired from land vehicles, ships, submarines, and fighter jets, offering unmatched tactical flexibility and making defense against it far more difficult.

Low-Altitude Infiltration

BrahMos can fly at ultra-low altitudes (3–10 meters) to avoid radar detection—key in bypassing surveillance near sensitive airbases and radar stations.

Fire-and-Forget Simplicity

Once launched, it guides itself to the target—allowing simultaneous strikes across distant locations, as seen in the recent multi-site attack.

Terminal Maneuverability

In its final seconds, BrahMos can dive steeply and shift paths, dodging interceptors and confusing defense systems.

Strategic Range Upgrade

While older versions had a 290 km limit, newer variants exceed 500–800 km, allowing strikes deep into enemy territory from within Indian borders.

Platform Uniformity

Its standardized design means the same missile can be used across Army, Navy, and Air Force platforms—streamlining operations during rapid-response missions.

