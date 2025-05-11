10 seconds to impact: Inside the missile strike that gave Pakistan no time to react

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
In May, India reportedly used BrahMos in precision strikes on a dozen Pakistani military sites, marking one of the missile’s most significant combat applications yet.
Flying at Mach 2.8–3.0, BrahMos reaches targets almost three times faster than sound—giving enemy air defenses virtually no reaction time.
Its high velocity translates into massive kinetic force, making it capable of destroying bunkers, radar sites, and aircraft hangars—even before its warhead detonates.
With a 1-meter CEP, BrahMos can hit exact targets—critical for strategic sites like Nur Khan base or Sargodha radar, minimizing collateral damage.
It can be fired from land vehicles, ships, submarines, and fighter jets, offering unmatched tactical flexibility and making defense against it far more difficult.
BrahMos can fly at ultra-low altitudes (3–10 meters) to avoid radar detection—key in bypassing surveillance near sensitive airbases and radar stations.
Once launched, it guides itself to the target—allowing simultaneous strikes across distant locations, as seen in the recent multi-site attack.
In its final seconds, BrahMos can dive steeply and shift paths, dodging interceptors and confusing defense systems.
While older versions had a 290 km limit, newer variants exceed 500–800 km, allowing strikes deep into enemy territory from within Indian borders.
Its standardized design means the same missile can be used across Army, Navy, and Air Force platforms—streamlining operations during rapid-response missions.