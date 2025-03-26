‘100 years later...’:  Tutankhamun’s tomb reveals a shocking secret about the afterlife

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
More than 100 years after its discovery, Tutankhamun’s tomb is still revealing shocking secrets.
Scientists have reexamined ‘humble’ clay trays and wooden staffs, uncovering their hidden purpose.
The objects were part of an Osirian funerary rite, linked to Osiris—the god of the underworld.
Experts believe the clay trays held sacred Nile water, symbolizing rebirth for the young pharaoh.
Wooden staffs found near Tut’s head may have played a role in an ancient ceremony to ‘wake’ him.
Dr. Nicholas Brown of Yale suggests this may be the earliest version of the Awakening of Osiris ritual.
As part of a religious revival, Tutankhamun may have restored Osiris-focused burial practices.
While the golden mask and treasures stole the spotlight, these ritual objects held deeper meaning.
With new technology, scientists believe more untold secrets could still be hiding in Tut’s tomb.