‘100 years later...’:  Tutankhamun’s tomb reveals a shocking secret about the afterlife

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Tut’s Tomb Still Speaks

More than 100 years after its discovery, Tutankhamun’s tomb is still revealing shocking secrets.

Overlooked Artifacts

Scientists have reexamined ‘humble’ clay trays and wooden staffs, uncovering their hidden purpose.

Osiris Connection

The objects were part of an Osirian funerary rite, linked to Osiris—the god of the underworld.

Resurrection Ritual

Experts believe the clay trays held sacred Nile water, symbolizing rebirth for the young pharaoh.

Awakening the King

Wooden staffs found near Tut’s head may have played a role in an ancient ceremony to ‘wake’ him.

A Lost Tradition?

Dr. Nicholas Brown of Yale suggests this may be the earliest version of the Awakening of Osiris ritual.

Tut’s Afterlife Plan

As part of a religious revival, Tutankhamun may have restored Osiris-focused burial practices.

More Than Gold

While the golden mask and treasures stole the spotlight, these ritual objects held deeper meaning.

What Else Lies Beneath?

With new technology, scientists believe more untold secrets could still be hiding in Tut’s tomb.

