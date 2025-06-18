₹10,000 for setting up, ₹10 lakh in revenue: The real numbers behind baby cartoons on YouTube

Crores from Cartoons

Top Indian baby cartoon channels rake in up to ₹14 crore a month—yes, crores—from nothing but animations, jingles, and colorful characters watched by toddlers.

Lakh-Per-Day Views

Channels like “Hindi Rhymes and Baby Songs” earn up to ₹68 lakh per day. That’s the kind of money that makes nursery rhymes more profitable than most jobs.

Humble Start

Even small kids’ channels with just 2–5 lakh monthly views are pulling in ₹8K to ₹41K from YouTube ads alone. It’s a side hustle with lullabies and serious potential.

Lower CPM, Still Gold

Despite lower ad rates for children’s content (₹82–₹412 per 1,000 views), the sheer volume of plays means even modest animation can turn into a money machine.

Million-View Magic

Cross a million monthly views and earnings leap to ₹4–₹8 lakh. For mid-sized channels, the leap from hobby to full-time income can happen fast.

Big Cartoons, Bigger Deals

Ad money is just the start. Top channels make even more from licensing, merch, and brand deals—think cartoon characters on backpacks, lunchboxes, and bedsheets.

₹30,000 Per Minute

Professional 2D animation in India costs ₹500 per second. That’s ₹30K a minute—and it's why quality matters if you want to scale and sell.

DIY Animation Works

With online tools, creators can build basic baby content for ₹20,000 per minute—cutting costs and keeping profits higher, especially at early stages.

Start for ₹10K

You don’t need a studio. A smartphone, mic, and editing software can get you rolling for under ₹10,000. For many creators, the first viral rhyme pays it all back.
