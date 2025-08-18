12 Diet Cokes and No Coffee – What Trump’s meals say about control

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Burger Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s go-to meal—two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate shake—once cost under $15. But for him, it’s more than fast food—it’s branding, ritual, and power on a tray.

Salad Dodge

Trump’s open disdain for vegetables is not just taste—it’s a culinary rebellion. His meals mock health trends, favoring meat, ketchup, and tradition over kale and quinoa.

Soda Button

In the White House, he had a literal red button for Diet Coke. Up to 12 cans a day. It wasn’t just caffeine—it was control, comfort, and a fizzy show of power in a silver can.

Dessert Double

Everyone gets one scoop. Trump gets two. From Oreos to Vienna Fingers, his dessert habits aren't random—they signal abundance, hierarchy, and a sweet-toothed dominance.

Clean Fast Food

Trump sees McDonald’s as safer than fine dining. Why? Predictable, sterile, untouched. For a germaphobe with control issues, the drive-thru is a fortress of food safety.

Steak Rules

His steak? Always well-done, always with ketchup. It’s culinary blasphemy to some, but to Trump, it’s a power play: unapologetic, specific, and fiercely unyielding.

No Java, No Booze

He doesn’t drink alcohol, tea, or coffee. Not one sip. The abstention isn’t moral—it’s strategic, rooted in control, legacy, and a vow made after watching his brother’s downfall.

Breakfast Shrug

He often skips breakfast or just grabs bacon and eggs. There’s no morning ritual—only a chaotic, instinct-driven appetite that mirrors his governing style.

Everyman Menu

Trump’s food choices aren’t careless—they’re curated. Burgers, fries, and Diet Coke frame him as relatable, grounded, even defiant in the face of elite food snobbery.
