‘120,000-year-old’: Mysterious city in the Atlantic that thrives without sunlight found

Beneath the Atlantic, towering structures rise from the deep. This isn’t Atlantis—it’s real, alive, and could hold the secrets of life beyond Earth.
Deep-sea vents spew hydrogen and methane, fueling life in total darkness. Scientists believe similar conditions could exist on Jupiter’s and Saturn’s moons
Massive stone spires stretch over 60 meters high, untouched for 120,000 years. The largest, named Poseidon, stands as a deep-sea giant hidden from human eyes.
In a world without sunlight or oxygen, life thrives. Crabs, shrimp, eels, and ancient microbes survive off gases seeping from the ocean floor.
The Lost City’s vents create hydrocarbons through deep-sea chemical reactions—just like the conditions that may have sparked life 3.7 billion years ago.
Despite its scientific value, mining rights near the Lost City have been sold. Destruction of its surroundings could trigger irreversible damage to this fragile world.
Scientists describe the spires as “weeping” with fluid, growing eerie, hand-like structures—an otherworldly sight miles beneath the surface.
This hydrothermal field is the longest-lived venting system ever discovered, persisting far longer than any others known to science.
Scientists want the Lost City named a World Heritage site, fearing human greed will destroy a place unlike anything else on Earth—or beyond.
