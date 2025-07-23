12km commute, 4-hour wait: This Afghan dad is quietly shaming the educated

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Every dawn, Mia Khan revs up his rusty motorbike and rides 12 bone-jarring kilometers—not to earn, but to educate. His cargo? Three daughters with schoolbooks and dreams of white coats.
He can’t read a word, but he’s writing a new chapter for his daughters. Despite being uneducated and surviving on daily wages, Mia Khan’s actions speak louder than any diploma ever could.
Most parents drop and dash. Mia waits. For hours. Rain, heat, or dust—he sits by the school gates, a quiet guardian for the future of Afghan girlhood.
In a region where girls’ schooling is rare and sometimes risky, this Pashtun father is flipping the script—turning tradition into transformation, one school day at a time.
“There’s no female doctor in our village,” Khan says. So he’s raising one. His solution isn’t outrage. It’s action—powered by fuel, faith, and fatherhood.
Thousands of likes. Countless shares. One photo of Mia waiting outside school sparked a digital wave of admiration. Some call him a legend. Others, a lesson.
Even activists are noticing. Tweets have tagged Malala, hinting at a powerful link between a global symbol of girls’ education and a village dad with a motorbike and a mission.
Rozi, Khan’s daughter, is in sixth grade now. She says her father's unwavering presence makes her feel safe, seen—and determined to succeed.
In Sharana, where roads are rough and futures uncertain, one man’s dusty commute is driving a movement. It’s not just about school—it's about rewriting what’s possible.
