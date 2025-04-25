'130+ hidden bombs': 9 explosive truths about Alaska’s hidden volcanic fury

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Beneath Alaska’s beauty lies volcanic chaos—over 130 volcanoes, with 50+ active in modern times.
A 1,550-mile arc of eruptive monsters stretches from the Alaska Peninsula to the Aleutians.
The Pacific Plate dives under North America, forcing magma up through Earth's crust like lava bullets.
Silica-rich magma in the east explodes violently; western flows ooze slowly like molten tar.
Alaska sees 1–2 eruptions yearly—some volcanoes blow every few years, others just lie in wait.
The AVO uses seismic gear, webcams, and satellites to spy on these isolated fire-breathers.
AI scans space footage for ash clouds and magma heat signatures in areas humans can't reach.
With ash clouds threatening aviation, an alert system warns planes before they hit invisible hell.
Despite non-stop action, media rarely covers Alaska's eruptions—leaving most totally unaware.