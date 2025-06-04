$135K, Zero Oxygen, and Death Zones: The price of Mount Everest glory

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Starting Fall 2025, Everest will cost you $15,000 just for the permit. That’s before you’ve even bought a rope or set foot on a glacier. $135,000 for a expedition is for luxury or fully guided climbs
No first-timers allowed. If you haven’t already summited a 6,500m peak in Nepal, your Everest fantasy stops at the permit desk.
5-hour runs, 100-lb lunges, and deadlifts until collapse—Everest doesn’t care how toned you are. It wants elite cardio and iron will.
From $20K minimal missions to $135K luxury climbs, Everest offers all-in or DIY pain. Choose your suffering—just don’t skimp on oxygen.
Got asthma, heart issues, or altitude fears? Don’t bother. Everest demands a clean bill of health—and sometimes, even that’s not enough.
Isolation, storms, and death zones—Everest is as much a psychological warzone as it is a mountain. If your mind breaks, your body follows.
Behind every summit photo is a Sherpa risking everything to make it happen. Without them, Everest is a graveyard—not a goal.
Leave no trace or risk being banned. Everest now enforces strict cleanup rules—because climbers were leaving behind more than just footprints.
If you don’t train at altitude, Everest will eat you alive. Simulators help—but nothing beats sucking air on a