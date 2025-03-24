‘₹17,500 jab shock’: This prescription-only drug could kill gyms in India

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

India Pricing

Mounjaro costs ₹3,500 for 2.5 mg and ₹4,375 for 5 mg; monthly doses range ₹14,000–₹17,500 depending on prescription strength.

Prescription Only

Mounjaro is available only by prescription in India—weekly injections approved for diabetes and weight management.

Doctor Required

Patients must consult a doctor to access Mounjaro; use depends on health history and suitability assessment.

Not OTC

The drug cannot be purchased over-the-counter. A valid prescription and follow-up care are mandatory for use.

Common Side Effects

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and reduced appetite are typical but often improve as the body adjusts to the medication.

Serious Risks

Rare but severe side effects include pancreatitis, low blood sugar, and allergic reactions—urgent care is needed if they occur.

Managing Symptoms

To ease stomach side effects, eat smaller meals, avoid greasy foods, and stay hydrated with clear liquids.

Ongoing Checkups

Regular doctor visits are essential to track progress, adjust doses, and handle any side effects effectively.

Cost Barrier

Despite lower pricing than in the U.S., Mounjaro remains costly in India—sparking a push for affordable generic alternatives.

