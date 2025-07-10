'₹2.5 lakh for rent alone': Inside the daily grind of a Google engineer in New York

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Maitri Mangal, an Indian software engineer at Google, reveals that despite a salary of $150K–$200K (₹1.6 crore), NYC’s high cost of living quickly narrows the gap.
She spends $3,000/month (₹2.5 lakh) on rent alone—making housing her largest single expense by far in the city.
Groceries, dining, and casual outings cost between $1,000–$2,000 (₹85K–₹1.7L) monthly, showing how everyday life adds up fast in Manhattan.
Transportation is relatively minimal—$100–$200 (₹8.5K–₹17K)—but still part of the monthly burn, covering subway rides, cabs, and Ubers.
In total, Maitri’s monthly NYC life costs around $5,000 (₹4.28 lakh), a stark contrast to perceived savings from tech salaries.
Living solo amplifies the cost, especially for rent and food—making financial breathing room harder even on a high income.
Even at Google’s compensation scale, NYC’s lifestyle doesn’t guarantee wealth accumulation—just affordability and survival with style.
Maitri’s post went viral, triggering debates about global cities where elite salaries don’t equal financial freedom due to sky-high living costs.
Her story underlines a hard truth: big cities may offer prestige and opportunity, but they demand a price that few outside them truly grasp.