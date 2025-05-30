'2 duplexes for ₹703 crore': The secret signals behind Mumbai’s new billionaire property buys

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Pharma heiress Leena Gandhi Tewari, Chairperson of USV Pvt Ltd, just dropped ₹703 crore on two sky-high Worli duplexes—India’s costliest home deal ever. But is this a trophy buy or a long play for legacy?
Uday Kotak’s stealthy ₹400+ crore acquisition of a Worli sea-facing building—right next to his earlier ₹385 crore Champagne House—signals a billionaire’s strategy more intricate than most boardroom battles.
India’s rich are gaming the tax code like a Monopoly board, selling luxury real estate to soften blows from a bearish stock market, exploiting tweaks to capital gains provisions before the door slams shut.
In the weeks before March 31, Mumbai’s HNIs pushed through over ₹800 crore in property deals—spurred by looming rate hikes, strategic tax deadlines, and an urgent appetite to lock in luxury assets.
Worli’s rise is no accident. With ocean views, corporate proximity, and space-starved exclusivity, it’s become the crown jewel of Indian real estate, eclipsing even old-money Malabar Hill.
In Mumbai’s luxury zones, there’s a new scarcity: status-symbol square footage. As listings shrink and demand swells, buyers now wait years—and pay crores—for the right marble-clad view.
Connectivity is king. As metro links cut commute chaos, luxury towers with easy access to hubs are fetching premiums. What was once a lifestyle purchase is now an infrastructure play.
Buying in Bandra or Worli isn’t just about zip codes—it’s about signaling arrival. For HNIs, these homes are business cards in brick, with social capital baked into every square foot.
Forget gold or stocks—Mumbai’s ultra-luxury flats are turning into inflation-proof investment anchors. With steady 10–20% gains and tax edges, the city’s skyline is now a financial fortress.