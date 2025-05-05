₹2 lakh just for hair?: This is what it takes and costs to look like Malaika Arora

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Malaika’s fitness is rooted in aerial yoga and one-on-one sessions. To match her rhythm, expect to spend up to ₹2 lakh a year on celebrity-level training and yoga.
She swears by premium gyms and pilates. Annual membership at such elite studios costs ₹1–1.5 lakh, with personal sessions driving the total even higher.
Clean eating isn’t cheap. With nutritionist-approved diets, organic groceries, and daily supplements, you’re spending ₹60,000 to ₹1.2 lakh per year—minimum.
Her glow comes from brands like La Mer and Bobbi Brown. Replicating her skincare and makeup regimen can cost ₹1–2 lakh a year, if not more.
From facials to luxe hair care, her spa calendar is packed. A similar routine would run you ₹60,000–₹1.2 lakh annually at high-end salons.
Malaika’s outfits range from ₹10,000 to ₹2 lakh apiece. Even a modest version of her wardrobe means ₹5–10 lakh a year in fashion spending.
Her collection of bags, heels, and accessories is designer-grade. Matching it could add ₹2–3 lakh yearly to your beauty budget.
Optional, but common—cosmetic procedures like fillers and laser treatments cost anywhere from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh+ per year.
Her stress-free lifestyle often includes retreats or therapy. While mindset is free, replicating her peace might still cost ₹1–2 lakh+ a year in wellness.
