'200% circle rate hike': Why Ayodhya real estate isn’t cooling anytime soon

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Land near the Ram Mandir has seen prices rise 5–10x since 2019, with current rates at ₹8,000–₹20,000/sq ft in prime zones. Even outskirts have jumped significantly.
As of June 2025, the district raised circle rates by up to 200%, officially catching up with soaring market values and signaling long-term price normalization.
Post-Ram Mandir inauguration in January 2024, searches fell 63% by year-end. But rather than crash, prices stabilized at ₹8,200–₹8,500/sq ft, offering a more mature market.
Tourist-driven demand is pushing up rental yields, especially for homes and guest houses within 5–15 km of the temple zone—making buy-to-rent models attractive.
With ₹30,000 crore already invested and ₹55,000 crore more planned, Ayodhya is being transformed with expressways, airports, and civic expansions.
Developers call Ayodhya a “goldmine” and the bull run 'far from over’—with national firms launching both luxury and mid-scale housing projects.
Prices are already near historic highs, so short-term flips may see limited upside. Entry costs are steep; gains will likely play out over 3–5 years.
As the boom attracts opportunists, land scams and title disputes are rising. Experts urge buyers to verify ownership, zoning, and legal status before signing anything.
With Ayodhya’s master plan expansion, improved connectivity, and rising religious tourism, the city remains one of India’s most future-proof property bets—if you play it smart.