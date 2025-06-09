'200% circle rate hike': Why Ayodhya real estate isn’t cooling anytime soon

Temple Surge

Land near the Ram Mandir has seen prices rise 5–10x since 2019, with current rates at ₹8,000–₹20,000/sq ft in prime zones. Even outskirts have jumped significantly.

Circle Shock

As of June 2025, the district raised circle rates by up to 200%, officially catching up with soaring market values and signaling long-term price normalization.

Demand Dip

Post-Ram Mandir inauguration in January 2024, searches fell 63% by year-end. But rather than crash, prices stabilized at ₹8,200–₹8,500/sq ft, offering a more mature market.

Rental Rush

Tourist-driven demand is pushing up rental yields, especially for homes and guest houses within 5–15 km of the temple zone—making buy-to-rent models attractive.

Infra Tsunami

With ₹30,000 crore already invested and ₹55,000 crore more planned, Ayodhya is being transformed with expressways, airports, and civic expansions.

Investor FOMO

Developers call Ayodhya a “goldmine” and the bull run 'far from over’—with national firms launching both luxury and mid-scale housing projects.

Speculation Risk

Prices are already near historic highs, so short-term flips may see limited upside. Entry costs are steep; gains will likely play out over 3–5 years.

Fraud Warning

As the boom attracts opportunists, land scams and title disputes are rising. Experts urge buyers to verify ownership, zoning, and legal status before signing anything.

Future Ready

With Ayodhya’s master plan expansion, improved connectivity, and rising religious tourism, the city remains one of India’s most future-proof property bets—if you play it smart.
