2025 to 2029 will test you: The hottest half-decade in history is starting

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Climate Countdown

UN experts now say there’s a 70% chance Earth will cross 1.5°C by 2029. That once-hopeful Paris Agreement line? It’s no longer a guardrail—it’s fast becoming a statistic.

Hottest Years Ahead

The WMO warns that at least one year between 2025 and 2029 will likely be the hottest ever recorded—breaking 2024’s blistering global heat record with room to spare.

Threshold Tipping

With global warming already at 1.44°C, climatologists predict we’ll hit 1.5°C permanently by 2027–2030. A decade ago, this scenario was dismissed. Now it’s practically a forecast.

Two-Degree Threat

What was once “impossible” is now on the table: there’s a 1% chance of breaching 2°C by 2029. Met Office scientists call it “shocking.” That probability is only going up.

Fires, Floods, Fury

From deadly winds in Pakistan to 50°C heat in the UAE, the chaos isn’t abstract. Wildfires, floods, and killer heatwaves are already showing what’s at stake—today, not tomorrow.

Fossil Fuel Madness

“Sticking with oil, gas, and coal in 2025 is lunacy,” says climate scientist Friederike Otto. Experts agree: we’re sprinting toward a cliff and accelerating our fossil fuel addiction.

Arctic Meltdown

The poles are unraveling fast. The Barents, Bering, and Okhotsk seas will lose more ice through 2029—triggering ripple effects in weather, wildlife, and global sea levels.

Rainfall Redrawn

Northern Europe and Siberia may get wetter; the Amazon, drier. Climate change isn’t just about temperature—it’s about upending centuries of seasonal and regional balance.

Economy on Edge

From insurance shocks to lost crops and collapsing fisheries, every degree we warm hits the global economy harder. “Our lives, ecosystems, and livelihoods are all at stake,” the WMO says.
Related Stories

 '2 duplexes for ₹703 crore': The secret signals behind Mumbai’s new billionaire property buys Bangladesh’s new airbase, China’s new advantage: Why India is on alert Bollywood’s smartest investor? The property strategy that made Shah Rukh Khan richer than ever One hospital bill = Homeless: The brutal truth for millions of Indian families