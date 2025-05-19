'₹220 crore gone': How India’s cricket boycott could break Pakistan

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

₹220 Crore Crash

If India refuses to play Pakistan, the PCB could hemorrhage up to ₹220 crore per ICC cycle—gutting their finances and destabilizing their cricketing ecosystem.

Broadcast Blackout

India-Pakistan games fuel record-breaking viewership. Without them, broadcasters lose interest, advertisers pull out, and PCB's revenue model collapses like a house of cards.

ICC Pay Cut

With India contributing 80% of ICC revenue, a boycott means fewer dollars for everyone—especially Pakistan. Shared wealth? Not when the biggest draw walks away.

Star Fade

Pakistani players rely on India matches for global visibility. Without those high-stakes face-offs, emerging talents lose their spotlight—and market value.

Diplomatic Freeze

India's exit won’t just sting Pakistan. It could sway cricket boards and sponsors, isolating PCB in the global arena and reducing its pull in ICC politics.

Ripple Damage

Bangladesh could lose ₹130 crore too. India’s boycott might trigger a regional economic collapse in cricket, dragging multiple boards into financial quicksand.

ICC’s Crown Jewel Cracks

India vs Pakistan is the most-watched game on the planet. Take it out of ICC tournaments, and you’re left with empty stadiums, lukewarm ratings, and fewer ticket sales.

Digital Drain

Indian fans power the internet views that fund Pakistan’s YouTube channels and player promotions. Boycotts mean disappearing views—and vanishing revenue streams.

Cricket on Life Support

Already battling financial stress, PCB risks long-term collapse. Without India, Pakistan’s domestic leagues, grassroots programs, and player pipelines face a grim future.
