'24 floors of pigs': China has built a skyscraper that feeds an entire nation

Hog High-rise

Soaring 26 stories above Ezhou’s fields, this concrete colossus is a vertical bacon factory, reshaping pig farming. Yu Ping, a farm architect, calls it a “global milestone.”

Vertical Village

Each of the 24 breeding floors mimics a miniature farm stage — from insemination to fattening — like a piglet penthouse suite system in the sky.

Feed Skyscraper

A million pounds of feed travel daily down a gravity-fed network from roof-top silos, fueling every floor like a Michelin-starred buffet line for swine.

Farm Fortress

Visitors must shower, disinfect, and don hazmat-like suits before entry. Biosecurity is military-grade — one virus and this concrete ark could be Noah's worst nightmare.

Cement Synergy

Built by a cement firm, the structure recycles factory heat for pig baths. The warmth boosts growth — a pork production hack straight from an engineer’s playbook.

Command Center

Technicians monitor thousands of pigs from a NASA-style control room. Each hog’s feed, health, and room temperature are digitally tracked like VIP data points.

Manure Mission

Every bowel movement is logged. About 25% of feed becomes dry waste, repurposed into methane. Pig poop powers the building — literally.

Pig Precision

Like an iPhone assembly line, pigs are processed with tech precision. The comparison? Brett Stuart of Global AgriTrends calls it “Foxconn for pork.”

Skyscraper Swine

With a second tower on the rise, the complex aims to raise 1.2 million pigs annually — more than some countries consume in a year.
