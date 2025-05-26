25-hour days are coming: Scientists reveal Earth’s rotation is slowing down

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Time Drift

Your 24-hour day is an illusion—Earth is slowly spinning down. Thanks to the Moon’s tug and shifting planetary guts, the clock is ticking toward 25-hour days.

Lost Seconds

Every day, Earth’s rotation sneaks a little slower. It’s subtle, but over millions of years, it adds up. The 24-hour cycle could be a temporary blip in our planetary history.

Moon’s Grip

The Moon isn’t just lighting up your night sky—it’s dragging Earth’s spin to a crawl. Its tidal pull creates friction that’s lengthening our days one microsecond at a time.

Ancient Sprint

4.5 billion years ago, Earth spun like a top—one day zipped by in just 10 hours. Now, we’re slowing to a stroll, and the timeline for a 25-hour day is already being drawn.

Chronoquake

High-tech lasers are revealing Earth’s hidden time slip. Subtle, relentless changes in rotational speed could force a rethink of timekeeping itself.

Representative pic

Axis Secrets

Beneath the calm of your daily routine, Earth’s axis is shifting, ice is melting, and deep planetary forces are twisting the gears of time.

Biological Reset

What happens when humans live on a 25-hour schedule? Circadian rhythms, sleep cycles, and society itself may have to evolve with the ticking of a slower clock.

Clock Crisis

If days stretch to 25 hours, what happens to the global systems built on 24? From airlines to atomic clocks, our timekeeping world may need a total reset.

Slow Spin Society

The Earth of the future won’t just look different—it’ll feel different. A lengthening day could stretch how we work, rest, and live in ways we can’t yet imagine.
