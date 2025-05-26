25-hour days are coming: Scientists reveal Earth’s rotation is slowing down

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Your 24-hour day is an illusion—Earth is slowly spinning down. Thanks to the Moon’s tug and shifting planetary guts, the clock is ticking toward 25-hour days.
Every day, Earth’s rotation sneaks a little slower. It’s subtle, but over millions of years, it adds up. The 24-hour cycle could be a temporary blip in our planetary history.
The Moon isn’t just lighting up your night sky—it’s dragging Earth’s spin to a crawl. Its tidal pull creates friction that’s lengthening our days one microsecond at a time.
4.5 billion years ago, Earth spun like a top—one day zipped by in just 10 hours. Now, we’re slowing to a stroll, and the timeline for a 25-hour day is already being drawn.
High-tech lasers are revealing Earth’s hidden time slip. Subtle, relentless changes in rotational speed could force a rethink of timekeeping itself.
Representative pic
Beneath the calm of your daily routine, Earth’s axis is shifting, ice is melting, and deep planetary forces are twisting the gears of time.
What happens when humans live on a 25-hour schedule? Circadian rhythms, sleep cycles, and society itself may have to evolve with the ticking of a slower clock.
If days stretch to 25 hours, what happens to the global systems built on 24? From airlines to atomic clocks, our timekeeping world may need a total reset.
The Earth of the future won’t just look different—it’ll feel different. A lengthening day could stretch how we work, rest, and live in ways we can’t yet imagine.