250 million years of darkness: What Hubble just revealed will stun astronomers

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
At the heart of UGC 11397 lies a black hole 174 million times the Sun’s mass—active, ravenous, and unleashing radiation so fierce it pierces through cosmic dust like a sword of energy.
This monster isn’t sleeping. It’s feeding—on gas, dust, and maybe stars. Every bite sends X-rays screaming across the galaxy, revealing a cosmic engine in full-throttle growth mode.
Representative pic
The center of UGC 11397 is hidden in plain sight. Shrouded in thick cosmic dust, its true power is invisible to the naked eye—but not to Hubble’s high-energy sensors.
Representative pic
Classified as a Type 2 Seyfert, this galaxy’s hidden fury places it among the universe’s most chaotic nurseries. Blinding light, star formation, and gravitational violence collide in its core.
Credit : NASA
The light reaching Earth from UGC 11397 began its journey 250 million years ago—before dinosaurs even existed. Hubble didn’t just take a photo; it captured a time capsule.
Representative pic
To the naked eye, it’s just a swirling spiral. But zoom in—and you’re staring into one of the universe’s most dangerous neighborhoods: a gravitational furnace churning with radiation.
In the shadow of this cosmic tyrant, stars may still be forming. Scientists want to know: how can life begin near something that devours everything? The answers may reshape astrophysics.
Representative pic
Long past its prime mission, Hubble continues to punch above its weight—capturing scenes so extreme, they rewrite what we thought we knew about galaxies and black holes.
Representative pic
UGC 11397 isn’t just about deep space. By studying it, astronomers may unlock secrets about our own galaxy’s dark heart—and how it shaped the Milky Way we live in today.
Representative pic