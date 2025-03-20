‘25X the speed of Sound’: Varda’s W-3 capsule faces a fiery descent

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A Varda capsule will plummet back to Earth at 25 times the speed of sound, testing hypersonic tech that could change space travel, missile defense, and reentry systems forever.
Credit : Varda Space Industries
Reentering Earth’s atmosphere at hypersonic speeds generates blistering temperatures. The test will push thermal shields and materials to their absolute limits.
Credit : Varda Space Industries
The U.S. Air Force wants hypersonic weapons and defense systems that can move faster than ever. This test could be a game-changer for future missile tech.
Representative pic
Varda is turning space into a manufacturing hub, using microgravity to build materials that can’t be made on Earth. Their reentry capsules could double as military testbeds.
Credit : Varda Space Industries
To withstand extreme reentry, Varda’s capsule carries an advanced IMU—a high-tech guidance system that could revolutionize hypersonic flight and navigation.
Credit : Varda Space Industries
NASA and commercial spaceflight need better heat shields for deep-space missions. Varda’s findings could shape future Mars landings and beyond.
The W-3 capsule hitched a ride aboard a SpaceX mission, proving that rapid, routine hypersonic tests could soon become the norm.
Credit : Varda Space Industries
Varda’s long-term goal? Making hypersonic reentry as routine as space launches. If they succeed, spaceflight will never be the same.
Credit : Varda Space Industries
From military defense to interplanetary travel, hypersonic tech is the next big leap. This test could unlock a new era of high-speed mobility on Earth and beyond.
Credit : Varda Space Industries