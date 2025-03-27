‘263 galaxies, one twist’: The universe might be spinning in one direction

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Out of 263 galaxies studied by JWST, two-thirds rotate clockwise—an unexpected imbalance that hints at something deeper in the cosmos.
If the universe was born spinning, it may support the wild theory that we’re inside a rotating black hole—reshaping everything we know about space.
The James Webb Telescope sees what was once invisible—unveiling star births, planet atmospheres, and galaxy behavior billions of years old.
Galaxy spins are supposed to be random—but Shamir’s findings show a clear preference. It’s not just math—it’s visible to the naked eye.
The “black hole cosmology” theory claims our universe isn’t outside a black hole—it is one, born from a collapsing, spinning parent universe.
The theory gets a boost from physicist Nikodem Poplawski, who believes a rotating black hole explains the one-directional galaxy spin.
Shamir suggests our own galaxy’s motion might make some galaxies look brighter due to the Doppler Shift—warping how we see the universe spin.
Some galaxies appear older than the universe itself. A recalibration of cosmic distances might finally explain this mind-bending paradox.
If proven, this could rewrite core principles of cosmology—suggesting our models of the universe’s origin, age, and structure are incomplete.