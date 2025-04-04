'27-foot Nandi and a temple that shakes': Lepakshi’s secrets defy modern science

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
The Hanging Pillar defies gravity with a visible gap beneath it. Visitors slide paper under the pillar, confirming it doesn't rest on the ground—a marvel still unexplained by science.
Despite decades of study, engineers remain stumped by the temple’s suspended pillar. Experts at the ASI call it a masterclass in ancient design, not a construction flaw.
Legend says a British engineer tried moving the hanging pillar—but when the temple shook, he fled. The mystery only deepened, leaving no answers, only awe.
A giant footprint, said to be Sita’s, stays mysteriously wet. Water seeps from an unseen source, returning even after it's wiped dry—an enigma no one has cracked.
A red eye-shaped stain on a temple wall is said to mark where an accountant’s eye was gouged out. Locals believe the haunting tale still lingers in that eerie corner.
The name “Lepakshi” is believed to come from Rama’s words to the fallen Jatayu: “Le Pakshi” (rise, bird), linking the temple to epic mythology and sacrifice.
The Kalyana Mandapa, a wedding hall inside the temple, was left mysteriously incomplete. Was it halted by a curse, politics, or something darker? No one knows.
The Nagalinga sculpture, entwined with a serpent, radiates mysticism. Its perfect symmetry and spiritual power remain a major draw for pilgrims and seekers.
The massive Nandi statue near the temple is carved from a single stone and weighs tons. How ancient artisans moved and positioned it still boggles modern minds.