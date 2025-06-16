27 years apart, same seat, same miracle: The chilling coincidence of 11A

Seat 11A Lives

Two plane crashes. Two survivors. Two different decades. And both walked away from the wreckage while seated in 11A. Coincidence—or cosmic fluke?

Actor’s Déjà Vu

Thai actor James Ruangsak survived a deadly 1998 crash in seat 11A. Now, he’s stunned to learn the sole survivor of India’s AI171 crash also sat in 11A. He posted just six chilling words: “He sat in the same seat as me.”

Decades Apart, Same Survival

James’ crash killed 101 people in Thailand. Viswash Kumar Ramesh survived solo in India 27 years later. Both men, same seat, similar fates—divided by time but united by luck.

Airbus vs. Boeing

One plane was an Airbus A310, the other a Boeing 787. Layouts, designs—even countries—were different. But 11A, in both aircraft, turned out to be the safest seat onboard.

Facebook Post Sparks Frenzy

When Loychusak posted about the coincidence, social media lit up. Was it fate? A numerical mystery? Or just meaningless randomness with a morbid edge?

Not Just a Number

Seat 11A is often near the front left of the aircraft, typically a window seat. It’s not considered particularly “safe”—yet twice, it’s defied aviation odds.

One Crash, One Survivor

Unlike the Thai crash, where several survived, AI171 had only one. Viswash walked away from a flaming Dreamliner with 241 others gone. It wasn’t just lucky—it was mathematically miraculous.

30 Seconds to Impact

AI171 crashed just 30 seconds after takeoff, smashing into a hostel building. Somehow, 11A—again—was spared. It’s not a survival seat. It just became one.

A Glitch in the Skies?

A seat number, two crashes, two survivors. For aviation buffs and coincidence chasers, 11A now has its own mythology.
