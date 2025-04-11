'3.82 cm a year': The Moon is quietly abandoning Earth and it’s not coming back

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Lunar Drift

The Moon is inching away from Earth—3.82 cm a year. A quiet retreat that’s rewriting the rhythm of our days, second by second.

Tidal Tug

Earth’s spinning pulls the Moon forward in orbit. It’s a gravitational game of tug-of-war that’s causing time itself to unravel.

Days Stretching

Each century, Earth’s days grow 1.7 milliseconds longer. This silent elongation could eventually stretch a day far beyond 24 hours.

Apollo Clue

Thanks to mirrors left on the Moon by Apollo astronauts, lasers now tell us the exact speed of the Moon’s retreat—precise, eerie, inevitable.

Ancient Hours

When the Moon first formed, Earth’s days were only 5 hours long. The lunar brake has been slowing our spin for 4.5 billion years.

Coral Clocks

Fossil corals record Earth’s ancient days. Their growth rings prove we’ve lost hours over eons—and we’re still slowing down.

Planet Wobble

As Earth’s rotation weakens, we could start to wobble like a slowing plate—causing seasons to swing wildly, and potentially catastrophically.

Species Struggle

Humans may adapt. But many animals won’t. Rapid climate chaos from Earth’s axial instability could devastate ecosystems worldwide.

Representative pic

Long-Term Fate

This isn’t science fiction—it’s cosmic fact. Time is slipping. The Moon’s quiet escape will reshape Earth’s rotation, stability, and possibly life itself.
Related Stories

‘Galactic heartbeat detected’: Hubble captures ancient clusters colliding in real time Older than Egypt?: This submerged structure in Japan could expose a forgotten civilization ‘Before the Sun eats it’: Catch SWAN25F before its perihelion showdown 'Amazon’s toxic time bomb': How trees reveal the invisible scars of gold mining