3 rings, 1 temple: Why new evidence may finally prove Atlantis was real

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Sonar scans off Spain’s coast just revealed circular stone walls eerily matching Plato’s Atlantis—down to the very temple of Poseidon at the center.
Two miles from Europe’s oldest city lies what might be humanity’s oldest myth—submerged canals, fractured walls, and ruins that mimic ancient texts.
Perfect right angles, flat-cut stones, and a rectangular core aligned to true north—Donnellan says this lost city was built with blueprints, not chance.
The outer wall shows massive trauma, as if it was slammed by a sea-born disaster. Sound familiar? Plato described Atlantis vanishing in “a day and a night.”
Donnellan’s site isn’t just old—it might be prehistoric, dating to the Younger Dryas period, the very timeline Plato gave for Atlantis’ fall.
Divers found stones the size of small cars, tossed like dice across the seafloor. They’re nothing like Roman ruins—and way older, says Donnellan.
Beyond the Pillars of Heracles? Check. Concentric walls? Check. Central acropolis? Check. Cádiz might be more than just Europe’s oldest city.
Footage from the dives shows murky explorations of carved channels and toppled ruins—suggesting a sunken civilization built with astonishing precision.
Forget fantasy. Donnellan’s findings are turning Atlantis from myth into method—suggesting it may have been one node in a vast Atlantic culture.
