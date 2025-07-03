3 rings, 1 temple: Why new evidence may finally prove Atlantis was real

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Sunken Rings

Sonar scans off Spain’s coast just revealed circular stone walls eerily matching Plato’s Atlantis—down to the very temple of Poseidon at the center.

Representative pic

Beneath Cádiz

Two miles from Europe’s oldest city lies what might be humanity’s oldest myth—submerged canals, fractured walls, and ruins that mimic ancient texts.

Representative pic

Geometry Doesn’t Lie

Perfect right angles, flat-cut stones, and a rectangular core aligned to true north—Donnellan says this lost city was built with blueprints, not chance.

Representative pic

Tsunami Scarred

The outer wall shows massive trauma, as if it was slammed by a sea-born disaster. Sound familiar? Plato described Atlantis vanishing in “a day and a night.”

3,000-Year Echo

Donnellan’s site isn’t just old—it might be prehistoric, dating to the Younger Dryas period, the very timeline Plato gave for Atlantis’ fall.

Half-Car Blocks

Divers found stones the size of small cars, tossed like dice across the seafloor. They’re nothing like Roman ruins—and way older, says Donnellan.

Representative pic

Plato’s Coordinates

Beyond the Pillars of Heracles? Check. Concentric walls? Check. Central acropolis? Check. Cádiz might be more than just Europe’s oldest city.

Representative pic

Diver’s Gateway

Footage from the dives shows murky explorations of carved channels and toppled ruins—suggesting a sunken civilization built with astonishing precision.

Atlantis Rebooted

Forget fantasy. Donnellan’s findings are turning Atlantis from myth into method—suggesting it may have been one node in a vast Atlantic culture.

Representative pic
