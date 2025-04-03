'3,000-year journey': A dying star’s light is about to dazzle Earth for first time since 1946

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Representative pic/NASA, ESA

Sky’s Surprise

After 80 years of silence, the Blaze Star may erupt again—lighting up the night sky for days with a stellar flare visible to the naked eye.

Celestial Thief

In this rare binary system, a white dwarf siphons hydrogen from a red giant, building pressure until a fiery nova explosion bursts outward.

Representative pic

Nova Time Bomb

The last known eruptions were in 1866 and 1946. Astronomers believe this ticking stellar clock is now seconds from its cosmic alarm.

Representative pic

Light From the Past

When we see the nova, we’re witnessing an ancient explosion—its light having traveled 3,000 years across space to reach us.

Representative pic

Monks and Mystics

Historical records suggest eruptions in 1787 and possibly even 1217, when a German monk wrote of a "wonderful sign" in the Northern Crown.

Representative pic

Blaze Like Polaris

When it erupts, T CrB will glow as brightly as the North Star. No telescope needed—just clear skies and a moment of cosmic luck.

Representative pic

Nova Mapping

Studying the outburst’s light lets scientists peer inside the system’s anatomy—decoding the physics of thermonuclear stellar flares.

Representative pic

Miss It, Miss Out

This is a true once-in-a-lifetime event. Most living humans have never seen T CrB erupt. Your chance may come in days—not decades.

Eyes on the Future

Next-gen sky surveys, like the Vera Rubin Observatory, will soon catch novae like this in real time—changing how we watch the cosmos.
Related Stories

‘James Webb’s wild find’: This galaxy is so bright, it is breaking the Big Bang timeline Ancient tech or divine power?: 9 mysteries that surround Dwarkadhish Temple ‘The fire Akbar couldn’t kill’: Jwalamukhi’s eternal flames burn on in Himachal’s Kangra 'Bigger than 78 Earths': Indian scientists find monster planet outside the solar system