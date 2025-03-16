‘3,100°F temperature with glass clouds’: This exoplanet should not exist

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
LTT 9779 b is an ultra-hot Neptune, orbiting its star in less than a day, yet still wrapped in clouds—a rare survivor in the “hot Neptune desert.”
Representative pic
Despite extreme heat, LTT 9779 b holds reflective silicate clouds, defying expectations that its atmosphere should have been stripped away long ago.
Representative pic
Finding clouds on this planet is like discovering ice in a furnace—a paradox that reshapes planetary science and challenges old models.
Representative pic
Thanks to its shiny cloud tops, LTT 9779 b is one of the brightest exoplanets ever observed, reflecting vast amounts of starlight back into space.
Representative pic
The planet is tidally locked, so one side boils under constant daylight, while the other side is shrouded in cooler clouds, creating dramatic temperature extremes.
Representative pic
Powerful, unknown winds whip across the planet, trying to balance out the heat—redistributing gases and clouds in ways unseen in our solar system.
Representative pic
Using James Webb Space Telescope, scientists detected water vapor and mapped heat and light patterns, revealing alien weather systems in action.
Representative pic
Studying how clouds shield the planet from deadly radiation could unlock secrets about how other exoplanets survive harsh stellar environments.
Representative pic
LTT 9779 b may be the first of a new class of extreme exoplanets, forcing scientists to rethink how planets form, evolve, and endure.
Representative pic