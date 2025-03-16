‘3,100°F temperature with glass clouds’: This exoplanet should not exist

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Hot Neptune

LTT 9779 b is an ultra-hot Neptune, orbiting its star in less than a day, yet still wrapped in clouds—a rare survivor in the “hot Neptune desert.”

Representative pic

Cloud Mystery

Despite extreme heat, LTT 9779 b holds reflective silicate clouds, defying expectations that its atmosphere should have been stripped away long ago.

Representative pic

Stellar Furnace

Finding clouds on this planet is like discovering ice in a furnace—a paradox that reshapes planetary science and challenges old models.

Representative pic

Brightest Planet

Thanks to its shiny cloud tops, LTT 9779 b is one of the brightest exoplanets ever observed, reflecting vast amounts of starlight back into space.

Representative pic

Extreme Contrast

The planet is tidally locked, so one side boils under constant daylight, while the other side is shrouded in cooler clouds, creating dramatic temperature extremes.

Representative pic

Alien Winds

Powerful, unknown winds whip across the planet, trying to balance out the heat—redistributing gases and clouds in ways unseen in our solar system.

Representative pic

JWST Discovery

Using James Webb Space Telescope, scientists detected water vapor and mapped heat and light patterns, revealing alien weather systems in action.

Representative pic

Survival Clues

Studying how clouds shield the planet from deadly radiation could unlock secrets about how other exoplanets survive harsh stellar environments.

Representative pic

New Class

LTT 9779 b may be the first of a new class of extreme exoplanets, forcing scientists to rethink how planets form, evolve, and endure.

Representative pic
Related Stories

‘Ruthless ruler or humble knitter’: Why Aurangzeb made his own prayer caps ‘Life on Hycean Worlds’: Strange gases may be the clues on alien life we have missed 'Light becomes matter': Scientists forge supersolid that bends reality for first time ever 'Portal to other worlds': Black Holes could be Universe’s hidden doorways, claims new study