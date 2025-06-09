'359m above Chenab': Meet the IISc professor behind the world’s tallest railway bridge

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Seventeen Years

Dr. Madhavi Lata spent nearly two decades engineering the impossible across Himalayan rock.

Bridge Brains

Her geotechnical mastery underpinned the world’s highest rail bridge—359m above the Chenab.

Real-Time Reinvention

Faced with fractured rocks and hidden voids, her team designed adaptively, on-site and on the fly.

Tectonic Terrain

Landslides, winds, quakes, snow—Lata helped the bridge defy everything the Himalayas threw at it.

Steel and Grit

Not just engineering muscle—she was the first woman in IISc Civil Engineering, smashing norms.

Anchor Expert

Her critical calls on rock anchors and unstable foundations kept the bridge standing firm.

Firsthand Genius

Lata didn’t just theorize—she documented it all in a now-landmark case study for global engineers.

STEM Trailblazer

From JNTU to IIT Madras to Best Woman Geotechnical Researcher, her résumé is rock-solid.

Symbol Maker

Beyond bolts and concrete, her work stitched Kashmir to India—engineering as national unity.
