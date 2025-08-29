4 corners, 17 days, 8,157 km: Railways’ Char Dham yatra revealed. Pricing, all details inside

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A 17-day spiritual journey across 8,157 km, connecting the four sacred Dhams—Badrinath, Puri, Rameswaram, and Dwarka—kicks off September 5 aboard the Bharat Gaurav AC Tourist Train.
This tour literally covers the four corners of India, offering one seamless rail route through Satya Yug (Badrinath), Treta Yug (Rameswaram), Dvapara Yug (Dwarka), and Kali Yug (Puri).
The lowest package (3AC) costs ₹1,26,980, while the top-tier 1AC coupe is priced at ₹1,92,025—all-inclusive of trains, hotels, meals, sightseeing, and insurance.
Forget backbreaking road trips. This is India’s most comfortable Char Dham experience yet—with air-conditioned cabins, hotel nights, and guided visits at every holy stop.
The itinerary isn’t limited to the Char Dham—it includes Varanasi, Bhimashankar, Trimbakeshwar, Mana Village, and Dhanushkodi for a layered pilgrimage experience.
This tour aligns with the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ and ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ campaigns—turning religious tourism into cultural unity on rails.
Start from Delhi’s Safdarjung station with stops in Ghaziabad, Meerut City, and Muzaffarnagar—boarding points designed to pull in maximum North Indian footfall.
From Jagannath’s sacred Mahaprasad in Puri to the Jyotirlinga of Rameswaram, this tour blends taste, tradition, and transcendence in every state.
Bookings are live at irctctourism.com/bharatgaurav but with limited seats and rising interest, it’s a divine race against the clock.