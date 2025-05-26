₹40 lakh a month: Inside actor Ravi Mohan’s divorce battle and alimony law behind it

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Aarti has demanded ₹40 lakh a month from Ravi Mohan, testing the limits of recurring alimony under Indian law, which typically allows up to 25% of the payer’s income—but with no statutory ceiling.
With 15 years of marriage, Aarti gains legal leverage. Courts often award more substantial alimony when the marital duration crosses a decade, considering it a long-term domestic partnership.
Aarti’s petition focuses on preserving her marital lifestyle—a valid legal basis. Courts assess the standard of living during marriage while deciding permanent maintenance.
Under Supreme Court guidelines, career sacrifices weigh heavily. If Aarti proves she gave up career opportunities to support the home or Ravi’s career, it strengthens her alimony entitlement.
If granted monthly alimony, Aarti must declare it as taxable income. Ravi, however, won’t receive any tax deduction—making recurring support financially heavier than a lump sum.
Alimony in India is legally gender-neutral. Though women are more common claimants, men can also seek spousal support if financially dependent or unemployed.
The court will scrutinize Ravi’s income, assets, and financial obligations. Aarti’s claim hinges not just on disparity but on whether Ravi’s net worth justifies such a large monthly payout.
If Aarti remarries or Ravi’s financial position changes drastically, the ₹40 lakh payout—if granted—can be revised. Indian law permits modification only with formal court approval.
While this is an alimony case, Ravi’s estrangement from his children adds complexity. Dependent children’s needs are a key legal factor in assessing overall financial obligations.