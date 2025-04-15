'400-mile funnel found': A hidden force is dragging Earth’s crust into the mantle

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Deep under the Midwest, chunks of Earth’s crust are slowly sinking into the mantle like molasses.
A long-lost tectonic plate—the Farallon slab—is still reshaping North America millions of years later.
Seismic scans reveal massive rock “drips” pulling the crust down in a slow, geological free-fall.
From Michigan to Alabama, Earth’s crust is thinning—dragged into the deep by ancient forces.
A 400-mile funnel beneath the surface channels crust inward like a drainpipe to the mantle.
Using advanced full-waveform inversion, scientists caught the crust in the act of collapsing.
Though submerged long ago, the Farallon plate still exerts invisible force from deep within Earth.
Even the sturdy North American craton isn’t safe—its edges are being peeled and pulled from below.
This discovery gives us a live look at continental recycling—a process millions of years in the making.
