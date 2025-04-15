'400-mile funnel found': A hidden force is dragging Earth’s crust into the mantle

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Representative pic

Crust collapses

Deep under the Midwest, chunks of Earth’s crust are slowly sinking into the mantle like molasses.

Representative pic

Plate ghost

A long-lost tectonic plate—the Farallon slab—is still reshaping North America millions of years later.

Representative pic

Drip zone

Seismic scans reveal massive rock “drips” pulling the crust down in a slow, geological free-fall.

Representative pic

Midwest melt

From Michigan to Alabama, Earth’s crust is thinning—dragged into the deep by ancient forces.

Representative pic

Mantle funnel

A 400-mile funnel beneath the surface channels crust inward like a drainpipe to the mantle.

Representative pic

Wave reveal

Using advanced full-waveform inversion, scientists caught the crust in the act of collapsing.

Representative pic

Geologic ghost

Though submerged long ago, the Farallon plate still exerts invisible force from deep within Earth.

Representative pic

Craton crumbles

Even the sturdy North American craton isn’t safe—its edges are being peeled and pulled from below.

Representative pic

Time machine

This discovery gives us a live look at continental recycling—a process millions of years in the making.

Representative pic
Related Stories

‘Secrets belpw zero’: Mysterious Antarctic dip could be proof of planet-sized collision 'Hubble finds the unseen': Mysterious blobs spotted near a supermassive black hole ‘Ihuatzio has spoken’: 1,000-yr-old Mexican pyramid’s fall feared as a warning from Gods 'Moon's quiet side': How British satellites may hear the Universe’s first whisper