'400 years lost': The continent that vanished beneath the waves is now fully mapped

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Hidden Giant

Zealandia lay undetected beneath the Pacific for centuries—95% of it submerged, quietly existing without a name or a map.

Eighth Revealed

Recognized only in 2017, Zealandia joined the elite club of continents, earning its place not by land height, but by geological identity.

Ghost Landmass

Once part of Gondwana, Zealandia began drifting 105 million years ago—only to vanish beneath the ocean, like a lost page of Earth’s story.

Mapped Finally

Thanks to a 2023 study, Zealandia is now the world’s first fully mapped continent—despite being almost entirely underwater.

Crust Clue

What makes it a continent? Its crust. Scientist Nick Mortimer explains that Zealandia's distinct continental crust qualifies it, not its elevation.

Seafloor Secrets

Mapping Zealandia meant decoding the ocean floor. Rock samples and deep-sea surveys brought this sunken realm back into focus.

New Zealand’s Peak

Today, New Zealand and a few nearby islands are all that remain above water—visible tips of a submerged giant.

Time Capsule

Zealandia’s underwater silence preserved ancient geological clues, offering scientists a window into Earth’s tectonic evolution.

Sinking Mystery

Why did Zealandia sink? Experts still don’t fully know. But its fall from continental grace only adds to its magnetic mystery.
