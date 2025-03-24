‘430,000 mph heat dive’: NASA’s Parker Probe skims Sun’s surface in record solar flyby

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Record Reached

On March 22, NASA’s Parker Probe matched its closest approach—just 3.8 million miles from the Sun’s surface.

Speed Demon

The spacecraft blazed at 430,000 mph, tying its own record as the fastest object ever made by humans.

Corona Dive

Parker flew straight through the Sun’s corona, capturing rare data from this superheated outer atmosphere.

Solo Flight

During closest approach, the probe operated autonomously due to signal delay—performing flawlessly under fire.

Hot Tech

Its carbon-composite heat shield withstood temperatures up to 2,500°F, protecting sensitive instruments inside.

Data Awaited

Scientists expect a data dump on March 25, offering insights into solar wind and corona dynamics.

Wind Watcher

Parker’s instruments track solar wind—streams of charged particles that affect Earth’s satellites and power grids.

Solar Sleuth

Since 2018, Parker has orbited the Sun 23 times, revealing clues about solar flares, plasma bursts, and more.

Closer Still

Future flybys will bring it even closer, with a final orbit in 2025 expected to reach just 3.83 million miles from the Sun.

