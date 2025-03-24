‘430,000 mph heat dive’: NASA’s Parker Probe skims Sun’s surface in record solar flyby

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
On March 22, NASA’s Parker Probe matched its closest approach—just 3.8 million miles from the Sun’s surface.
The spacecraft blazed at 430,000 mph, tying its own record as the fastest object ever made by humans.
Parker flew straight through the Sun’s corona, capturing rare data from this superheated outer atmosphere.
During closest approach, the probe operated autonomously due to signal delay—performing flawlessly under fire.
Its carbon-composite heat shield withstood temperatures up to 2,500°F, protecting sensitive instruments inside.
Scientists expect a data dump on March 25, offering insights into solar wind and corona dynamics.
Parker’s instruments track solar wind—streams of charged particles that affect Earth’s satellites and power grids.
Since 2018, Parker has orbited the Sun 23 times, revealing clues about solar flares, plasma bursts, and more.
Future flybys will bring it even closer, with a final orbit in 2025 expected to reach just 3.83 million miles from the Sun.