43°C and falling: Could heat and fresh parts doom a Dreamliner?

On a 43°C Ahmedabad tarmac, invisible heat may have triggered aviation’s silent killer: vapor lock. Aviation expert Steve Scheibner explains how extreme heat can vaporize fuel lines—choking both engines mid-air.
Seconds after liftoff, the Boeing 787 fell eerily quiet. No thrust, no climb—just the whir of a ram air turbine. Veteran pilot Scheibner calls it a “textbook dual engine failure”—the rarest nightmare aloft.
The tanks were full. The engines were fresh. The right engine was reportedly overhauled and reinstalled just three months ago. So why did both engines go silent at once?
The ram air turbine (RAT) deploys only in total electrical loss. It did. Instantly. That emergency windmill—last line of power defense—may be the clearest sign of catastrophic dual failure.
At rotation, the Dreamliner surged. Seconds later, it plunged—gear still down, no fire, no flare. Did a full flameout or mid-air stall turn ascent into immediate descent?
No explosion. No blaze. Eyewitnesses describe a horrifyingly silent impact. Total engine loss could explain why India’s deadliest air crash in over a decade happened without a fireball.
Fresh from a March engine replacement and a 2023 maintenance check, the aircraft had no known mechanical red flags. Is modern aviation’s faith in reliability blinding us to rare chain-reaction failures?
A 12-year-old Dreamliner on a quick turnaround under extreme heat—fuel lines steeped in 50°C metal. Scheibner believes this “thermal squeeze” could’ve triggered a vapor lock fatality.
Nine Dreamliners inspected, 24 remain. As DGCA orders urgent fleet-wide checks, the bigger question looms: was AI 171’s tragedy an isolated freak—or a warning shot for long-haul safety?