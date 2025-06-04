'48 hours to break India': Why Pakistan’s 'masterplan' collapsed in just 8

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Pakistan’s masterplan to “bring India to its knees in 48 hours” collapsed in just 8. By dawn, they weren’t attacking—they were dialing India for talks.
By the morning of May 10, Pakistan picked up the phone. According to CDS Chauhan, they realized the longer they kept going, the more they'd lose.
Codenamed Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos, Pakistan’s plan was all-out military escalation. Instead, they got schooled in precision retaliation—and had nothing to show for it.
General Chauhan revealed India’s strikes weren’t retribution—they were boundary markers. A clear message: this is where our tolerance ends.
“You don’t count wickets in an innings victory,” said Chauhan. Translation? The Indian side dominated so thoroughly, casualty figures don’t matter.
Sindoor wasn’t about revenge—it was about sovereignty. Chauhan made it clear: no more living under the shadow of nukes and terror proxies.
With Pakistan escalating into full military domain, India responded with surgical, controlled intensity—defining how future wars will be fought: fast, fierce, and limited.
Revenge was in the air, said Chauhan. But India’s response was calculated, not chaotic—a nation’s anger channeled into precise action.
Chauhan hinted that the operation isn’t done—only paused. A chilling warning: India’s strike hand remains ready.