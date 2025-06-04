'48 hours to break India': Why Pakistan’s 'masterplan' collapsed in just 8

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Folded in 8

Pakistan’s masterplan to “bring India to its knees in 48 hours” collapsed in just 8. By dawn, they weren’t attacking—they were dialing India for talks.

Phone Call Panic

By the morning of May 10, Pakistan picked up the phone. According to CDS Chauhan, they realized the longer they kept going, the more they'd lose.

48-Hour Fantasy

Codenamed Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos, Pakistan’s plan was all-out military escalation. Instead, they got schooled in precision retaliation—and had nothing to show for it.

Sindoor Strategy

General Chauhan revealed India’s strikes weren’t retribution—they were boundary markers. A clear message: this is where our tolerance ends.

Test Match Analogy

“You don’t count wickets in an innings victory,” said Chauhan. Translation? The Indian side dominated so thoroughly, casualty figures don’t matter.

Terror Ends Here

Sindoor wasn’t about revenge—it was about sovereignty. Chauhan made it clear: no more living under the shadow of nukes and terror proxies.

Future War Playbook

With Pakistan escalating into full military domain, India responded with surgical, controlled intensity—defining how future wars will be fought: fast, fierce, and limited.

Emotions Ran Hot

Revenge was in the air, said Chauhan. But India’s response was calculated, not chaotic—a nation’s anger channeled into precise action.

Sindoor Isn’t Over

Chauhan hinted that the operation isn’t done—only paused. A chilling warning: India’s strike hand remains ready.
