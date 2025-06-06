'5 films, 0 flops': Why Aamir Khan is banking on Lokesh Kanagaraj

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Five films. Zero flops. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s streak is cleaner than most cricket scorecards—each release, from the gritty Maanagaram to the explosive Leo, has either doubled or quadrupled its investment. Can this golden touch transfer?
Move over Marvel—India’s got the LCU. With interconnected storylines, recurring characters, and cult-level anticipation, Kanagaraj has built a cinematic world where every release feels like an event. And it’s only growing.
He didn’t just direct Kamal Haasan in Vikram—he resurrected him. Kanagaraj’s track record of rebooting legacies could be exactly what Aamir Khan needs after Laal Singh Chaddha fizzled.
Forget formula flicks. Kanagaraj fuses Tarantino grit with South Indian spectacle, stripping down song-dance baggage and turning every scene into a pressure cooker of tension and thrill. It’s action with artistry.
From Chennai to Chandigarh, Leo and Vikram weren’t just Tamil hits—they were national phenomena. With subtitles and dubbed versions flying, Kanagaraj has cracked the pan-India code without diluting his roots.
Aamir Khan, once the Midas of Bollywood, now needs a reset. With two back-to-back underperformers, the pressure’s on. Enter Kanagaraj, whose streak and style could offer the lifeline Aamir’s stardom craves.
Bollywood has flirted with capes and powers, but never quite nailed it. Their upcoming superhero venture isn’t just a genre play—it’s a gamble on untapped potential. And Kanagaraj might be the one to finally make it land.
Aamir is all about prep and perfection. Kanagaraj brings instinct and impact. Their collaboration could be cinematic alchemy—rigor meets rawness, method meets madness. A creative clash worth watching.
If Kanagaraj’s streak holds, this won’t just be a hit—it’ll be a cultural reset. For Aamir, it could mean reclaiming his box office throne. For Bollywood, it might signal the dawn of its own LCU era.