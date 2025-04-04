50 Earths worth of solids? New study says gas giants form far earlier than we thought

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
New analysis suggests Jupiter-like exoplanets formed in just 1–2 million years—half the time scientists once believed, challenging the slow-build model of planetary evolution.
Gas giants appear to gather mass in the very earliest stages of a protoplanetary disk, when solids and gases are still plentiful—far earlier than previous models proposed.
Researchers used atmospheric metallicity to decode accretion history. High levels of heavy elements indicate rapid, early formation when solid material was most abundant.
Researchers studied just seven gas giants, yet all pointed to massive solid accretion—each planet formed from the equivalent of 50 Earth masses of solids.
These findings align with emerging evidence about our own solar system: Jupiter likely formed earlier than expected, shifting the timing models for all giant planets.
Theories built on “core accretion” now face serious questions. If planets form faster, current frameworks must adapt—or be replaced.
Gas giants don't just grow—they reshape. Their early formation impacts the positioning and size of rocky planets, possibly even pushing Mercury and shrinking Mars.
The study introduces a statistical framework to estimate solid accretion in exoplanets—potentially unlocking clues about countless other worlds.
All data used was archival. But with tools like the James Webb Space Telescope, future studies could validate and expand these early formation patterns.