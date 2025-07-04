500 acres, 0 Mickey: Is India secretly building its own Disneyland in Haryana?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Desi Disneyland?

It’s not the Disney—but it might feel like it. A 500-acre theme park is coming to Gurgaon. And yes, it’s being called “Disneyland-style.”

Haryana’s Power Play

Forget farmland. Near Pachgaon Chowk, 500 acres are being carved out for rides, rollercoasters, and retail. This isn’t just a park—it’s a tourism overhaul.

Not Quite Disney

Despite the buzz, there’s zero confirmation from The Walt Disney Company. But that hasn’t stopped the government from calling it “inspired.” Smart branding—or risky flex?

Theme Park Wars

With Navi Mumbai’s project still on paper, Gurugram just sprinted ahead with formal approvals and land allocation. First mover advantage? Possibly.

Delhi Weekend Shift

In a few years, your NCR weekend might not mean malls or mountains. It might mean Mickey-adjacent rides just an expressway away.

Big Bet, Long Wait

Projected opening? Not before 2030. But the land’s picked, approvals are in, and the vision’s loud: go big, or don’t build.

Corporate Capital, Fantasy Land

What happens when India’s office hub adds a theme park? Gurugram could become the country’s strangest blend of suits and rollercoasters.

Job Engine

Thousands of jobs. Hotels. Highways. Haryana’s betting big on a dream park to turn footfall into full-blown economic fuel.

If You Build It...

It’s being called Disneyland-style, but there’s no castle yet—just land, plans, and a lot of promises. Will it deliver or stall like the rest?

