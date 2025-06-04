6 jets, 2 eyes, one blow: How India crippled Pakistan’s skies in 96 hours

Radar Ghosts

On May 7, six Pakistani fighter jets blinked off Indian radars—mid-battle. Visuals confirmed what data suggested: Operation Sindoor had quietly shredded Pakistan’s aerial backbone.

High-Altitude Kill

A Sudarshan missile, launched from nearly 300 kilometers away, nailed a top-tier surveillance aircraft mid-air—one of two AEW&C platforms Pakistan lost, leaving gaping holes in its early-warning net.

Hangar Inferno

At Bholari airbase, Indian cruise missiles struck suspected hangars. Intelligence hinted fighter jets were inside. Pakistan hasn’t cleared the debris—because it might reveal a deeper loss.

Drone Graveyard

Chinese-made Wing Loong drones, once key to Pakistan’s offensive strategy, were obliterated in a precision strike. India’s Rafales and Su-30s didn’t just target—they neutralized.

C-130 Down

In Punjab, Pakistan, a C-130 military transport aircraft was vaporized in a drone strike. Its destruction signals India’s reach and Pakistan’s deep vulnerabilities.

Missile Intercept

Over 30 Pakistani missiles—air- and ground-launched—were intercepted by India’s air defence grid. The offensive wasn’t just about attack—it was a masterclass in denial.

Unseen Casualties

Pakistan has yet to acknowledge the full scope of losses. Some say it’s because the wreckage tells a story louder than press briefings ever could.

Air Supremacy

No BrahMos, no ground troops—just air-launched precision. The operation showcased a chilling new doctrine: clean, calibrated, and devastating from the skies.

Ceasefire Plea

By May 10, Islamabad reportedly pushed for a ceasefire. After four days of staggering aerial losses, Pakistan opted for silence over escalation.

