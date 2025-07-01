₹6 lakh to save your old car in Delhi: The only legal escape from city's fuel ban

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Fuel Ban

Delhi has officially barred 15+ year-old petrol cars from its roads, stranding thousands of middle-class vehicles overnight—unless owners can afford a costly transformation.

₹6 Lakh Lifeline

To legally drive again, many are shelling out ₹3–6 lakh to retrofit their ageing cars with electric kits, turning a fuel ban into a high-stakes wallet test.

Electric Escape

Retrofitting offers the only sanctioned route around Delhi’s petrol car ban, making electric kits not just a green option—but a survival tool.

Middle-Class Crunch

For families who can’t afford a new EV or car, paying ₹6 lakh to save a depreciated vehicle feels punishing—but scrapping it means starting from zero.

Hidden Costs

Conversion kits start at ₹3 lakh, but add labor, parts, and RTO paperwork, and the final bill climbs fast—especially for sedans and SUVs.

Retrofit Gold Rush

With the fuel ban looming, EV conversion centers in Delhi are seeing a surge in demand, turning compliance into a booming side economy.

Policy Puzzle

Delhi’s EV Policy 2.0 may introduce subsidies for retrofits—but for now, car owners must shoulder the full financial burden alone.

Grey Market Threat

Unauthorized kits and backdoor conversions are popping up, offering cheaper fixes—but risking fines, insurance voids, and RC cancellation.

Future Proofing

Those who retrofit today aren’t just dodging the ban—they’re betting big on a future where electric mobility isn’t a choice, but a mandate.
Related Stories

The truth about rent deposits: What landlords can deduct and what they absolutely can’t 250 million years of darkness: What Hubble just revealed will stun astronomers Shefali Jariwala’s final hours: Did the anti-ageing craze push her too far? F-35 caught on Indian radar: The stealth jet no one was supposed to see