₹6 lakh to save your old car in Delhi: The only legal escape from city's fuel ban

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Delhi has officially barred 15+ year-old petrol cars from its roads, stranding thousands of middle-class vehicles overnight—unless owners can afford a costly transformation.
To legally drive again, many are shelling out ₹3–6 lakh to retrofit their ageing cars with electric kits, turning a fuel ban into a high-stakes wallet test.
Retrofitting offers the only sanctioned route around Delhi’s petrol car ban, making electric kits not just a green option—but a survival tool.
For families who can’t afford a new EV or car, paying ₹6 lakh to save a depreciated vehicle feels punishing—but scrapping it means starting from zero.
Conversion kits start at ₹3 lakh, but add labor, parts, and RTO paperwork, and the final bill climbs fast—especially for sedans and SUVs.
With the fuel ban looming, EV conversion centers in Delhi are seeing a surge in demand, turning compliance into a booming side economy.
Delhi’s EV Policy 2.0 may introduce subsidies for retrofits—but for now, car owners must shoulder the full financial burden alone.
Unauthorized kits and backdoor conversions are popping up, offering cheaper fixes—but risking fines, insurance voids, and RC cancellation.
Those who retrofit today aren’t just dodging the ban—they’re betting big on a future where electric mobility isn’t a choice, but a mandate.