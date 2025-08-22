60 million unleashed: Why India can’t control its stray dog explosion

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

60 Million Loose

India is home to up to 60 million stray dogs—more than the populations of Canada or Australia. Streets are their homes. Trash is their buffet. Policy? Mostly absent.

Breed, Repeat

One female dog. Two litters a year. Seven pups on average. Multiply that by millions. India's sterilization gap is not just a policy miss—it’s a math problem.

Trash-Fed Thriving

Where garbage thrives, so do strays. Poor waste management has created endless food chains for India’s street dogs—while cities fail to manage either.

From Pets to Packs

Urban migration has a dark side: families abandon pets they can't care for. These dogs join street packs, breeding unchecked and forming new urban wildlife.

Holy Dogs, Hungry Dogs

India’s cultural compassion for dogs often means feeding them—but rarely sterilizing them. That kindness may be unintentionally fueling an overpopulation crisis.

Ecology on Edge

Strays aren't just bark and bite—they’re predators. From birds to reptiles, native wildlife is under pressure. Urban biodiversity is quietly shifting.

No Exit, No Control

Laws forbid culling or relocating street dogs. So even sterilized strays are released back—often into chaotic, unmanaged urban ecologies.

Rabies Roulette

India sees the highest rabies deaths globally. With millions of unvaccinated dogs roaming, every bite becomes a gamble with death.

What If They Vanish?

Fewer strays = fewer bites. But also more rats, uncollected food waste, and gaps in urban life. Abrupt removal risks chaos, not calm.
