'₹6,000 saved per year': Government to pay you for scrapping your old AC

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Your 8+ year-old or low-rated AC might soon earn you government cash or massive discounts under a national replacement drive.
Only 5-star energy-efficient ACs will qualify under the scheme, helping households save over ₹6,000 a year in power bills.
Like junking an old car, you'll be able to trade in your aging AC for a new one—either via certified recyclers or direct exchange at stores.
The policy aims to ease India's peak summer power load by retiring outdated, power-hungry machines before demand spikes.
BSES Yamuna’s running exchange program already offers over 50% off on brands like LG, Voltas, and Godrej—hinting at what’s coming nationwide.
Certified scrappers will play a key role. Hand in your old AC, get a recycling certificate, and use it to unlock government discounts.
Planning a new AC purchase? Wait it out. The official policy could launch soon and slash your costs dramatically.
But act fast—experts warn of a looming AC shortage this summer. Delays could mean stockouts and long waits.
Beyond households, this scheme is part of a broader push to make India’s energy consumption leaner, cleaner, and future-ready.