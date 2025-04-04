'₹6,000 saved per year': Government to pay you for scrapping your old AC

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

ACs Get Scrapped

Your 8+ year-old or low-rated AC might soon earn you government cash or massive discounts under a national replacement drive.

Star Upgrade

Only 5-star energy-efficient ACs will qualify under the scheme, helping households save over ₹6,000 a year in power bills.

Cool Swap

Like junking an old car, you'll be able to trade in your aging AC for a new one—either via certified recyclers or direct exchange at stores.

Summer Surge Plan

The policy aims to ease India's peak summer power load by retiring outdated, power-hungry machines before demand spikes.

Delhi Pilot Live

BSES Yamuna’s running exchange program already offers over 50% off on brands like LG, Voltas, and Godrej—hinting at what’s coming nationwide.

Recycling Boost

Certified scrappers will play a key role. Hand in your old AC, get a recycling certificate, and use it to unlock government discounts.

Buyer's Alert

Planning a new AC purchase? Wait it out. The official policy could launch soon and slash your costs dramatically.

Massive Demand Risk

But act fast—experts warn of a looming AC shortage this summer. Delays could mean stockouts and long waits.

Power Efficiency Push

Beyond households, this scheme is part of a broader push to make India’s energy consumption leaner, cleaner, and future-ready.
Related Stories

50 Earths worth of solids? New study says gas giants form far earlier than we thought Working in Delhi? This year’s heat will could you poorer by ₹1.2 lakh. Here’s how 'Time does not end': Quantum study suggests black holes may lead to other universes 'Venus gone wild': New class of planets emerges from the shadows of cosmic dust