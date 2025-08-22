657 dead, 40,000 abducted: The true story darker than Squid Game

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Before Netflix’s hit series stunned the world, there was Brothers Home—an actual hell camp in South Korea where thousands were imprisoned, starved, and brutalized for public optics.
Labeled a welfare center, Brothers Home was anything but. Hidden in Busan, this government-backed camp “purified” the streets by abducting the poor—and then breaking them.
Tracksuits. Bunk beds. Whistles. The eerie parallels between Squid Game and Brothers Home aren’t just aesthetic—they’re trauma worn in fabric and memory.
Insiders say Squid Game was turned down for years—allegedly because it hit too close to the nerve of real atrocities like Brothers Home.
Official records confirm it. Hundreds perished inside Brothers Home. Victims ranged from drunk workers to schoolchildren waiting for parents—all swept off the streets.
Women were raped. Children were sold for adoption. Men were beaten into labor. The goal wasn’t correction—it was exploitation masked as welfare.
Park In Geun, who ran the facility, dodged abuse charges and served time only for embezzlement. He died rich and untouched in a nursing home. His family? Still wealthy.
The Echoes of Survivors series doesn’t just tell the story—it tracks down Geun’s relatives in Australia, confronting the generational legacy of one of Korea’s darkest secrets.
For decades, South Korea’s governments ignored the pleas of survivors. Now, Netflix is forcing a global audience to face what textbooks left out.