'70 years to oblivion': What will happen if humanity just stops having babies

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
What if, overnight, humanity just… stopped reproducing? The world wouldn’t explode—it would quietly, horrifyingly unravel.
No wars, no meteors. Just empty schools, collapsing hospitals, and the haunting silence of playgrounds. This is how civilization ends—not with a bang, but a birthless whimper.
Experts say we’d feel the fallout in just 70 years. Not because of death—but because of who isn’t being born to keep the world alive.
Food, medicine, water—everything we rely on would slowly vanish. Not from overpopulation, but from the sheer lack of hands to make and move them.
No disease, no bombs—just time. Without babies, humanity would quietly die out in under a century. Nature wouldn’t mourn. It would move on.
It’s not fiction anymore. Fertility is plummeting worldwide, and male infertility is rising fast. If we’re not careful, this sci-fi scenario could become real history.
No humans? No problem. If we vanish, animals and ecosystems will flourish. Earth won’t miss us—it might even breathe easier.
They were strong, smart, and widespread. But Neanderthals died out, possibly for one simple reason: they stopped reproducing fast enough. Sound familiar?
No apocalypse needed. Just one final generation growing old alone, watching as lights go out—city by city, country by country, forever.