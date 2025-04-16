'85% dark? Think again': The other half of the Universe has finally been found

Vanishing Matter

For decades, half the universe’s normal matter was missing—now, we finally know where it’s been hiding.

Cosmic Web

This gas weaves between galaxies in vast filaments, too diffuse to see—until now.

Hidden Hydrogen

Ionized hydrogen, invisible to optical telescopes, makes up the bulk of this elusive mass.

WHIM Found

This "warm-hot intergalactic medium" holds the key to understanding galaxy formation and cosmic flow.

CMB Clue

Using cosmic microwave background radiation as a spotlight, scientists tracked down the gas.

AGN Impact

Galactic black holes might be blowing this gas away—not once, but again and again through their lifetime.

Simulation Next

Researchers say further analysis will rely on simulations to confirm how this gas behaves in space.

Dark Matter Shift

This discovery may force us to rethink how baryonic matter moves compared to dark matter.

Galactic Evolution

With this missing link, cosmologists can finally refine how galaxies and stars are born and evolve.

