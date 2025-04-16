'85% dark? Think again': The other half of the Universe has finally been found

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
For decades, half the universe’s normal matter was missing—now, we finally know where it’s been hiding.
This gas weaves between galaxies in vast filaments, too diffuse to see—until now.
Ionized hydrogen, invisible to optical telescopes, makes up the bulk of this elusive mass.
This "warm-hot intergalactic medium" holds the key to understanding galaxy formation and cosmic flow.
Using cosmic microwave background radiation as a spotlight, scientists tracked down the gas.
Galactic black holes might be blowing this gas away—not once, but again and again through their lifetime.
Researchers say further analysis will rely on simulations to confirm how this gas behaves in space.
This discovery may force us to rethink how baryonic matter moves compared to dark matter.
With this missing link, cosmologists can finally refine how galaxies and stars are born and evolve.
