9 Eid 2025 dishes you should not miss: One takes over 6 hours to perfect

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Gosht Paya

This slow-simmered lamb trotter soup is a powerhouse of collagen and comfort. Traditionally cooked for 6+ hours, it’s a nourishing, spicy staple for Eid mornings.

Spice Storm

Gosht Nihari Bold, deep flavors define this mutton curry, slow-cooked till melt-in-mouth. Enriched with ghee, rose water, and fragrant spices—it’s the crown jewel of Eid feasting.

Layered Luxury

Kachhe Biryani Raw marinated mutton and saffron rice cook together in dum style. Each bite is a burst of flavor, tradition, and patience—an art form on a plate.

Velvet Stew

Hyderabadi Haleem A thick, meaty blend of wheat, lentils, and spiced mutton, this slow-cooked stew is both high-protein and soul-satisfying. Eid without haleem? Unthinkable.

Sukka Fusion

Chicken Biryani A twist on tradition: Mangalorean-style chicken meets Samak rice. Packed with spice, coconut, and crunch, it’s a gluten-free biryani with bold personality.

Grill Goals

Seekh Kebabs Charred, smoky, and perfectly spiced, these skewered delights are a must on Eid menus. Made from minced meat and fire-roasted to juicy perfection.

Creamy Richness

Mutton Korma This dish wraps tender meat in a silky, spiced gravy. Cream, yogurt, and slow-cooked aromatics make it decadent and deeply satisfying.

Chilled Gold

Phirni A creamy rice pudding infused with saffron and rose water. Served cold in clay pots, it’s the chilled, fragrant finale every Eid meal deserves.

Silky Sweet

Seviyan Sweet vermicelli slow-cooked in saffron milk and topped with nuts. It’s the golden ribbon that ties Eid together—warm, festive, and full of nostalgia.
Related Stories

‘Indian Ocean found moving’: Shakes up to 50 years of tectonic plate models 'Brace for T CrB': Doomed vampire star could explode any night now ‘Salty minerals, hidden water...’: NASA’s Curiosity just found the biggest clue of life on Mars Secret UK project revealed: A nuclear rocket to Mars in half the time