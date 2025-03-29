9 Eid 2025 dishes you should not miss: One takes over 6 hours to perfect

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
This slow-simmered lamb trotter soup is a powerhouse of collagen and comfort. Traditionally cooked for 6+ hours, it’s a nourishing, spicy staple for Eid mornings.
Gosht Nihari Bold, deep flavors define this mutton curry, slow-cooked till melt-in-mouth. Enriched with ghee, rose water, and fragrant spices—it’s the crown jewel of Eid feasting.
Kachhe Biryani Raw marinated mutton and saffron rice cook together in dum style. Each bite is a burst of flavor, tradition, and patience—an art form on a plate.
Hyderabadi Haleem A thick, meaty blend of wheat, lentils, and spiced mutton, this slow-cooked stew is both high-protein and soul-satisfying. Eid without haleem? Unthinkable.
Chicken Biryani A twist on tradition: Mangalorean-style chicken meets Samak rice. Packed with spice, coconut, and crunch, it’s a gluten-free biryani with bold personality.
Seekh Kebabs Charred, smoky, and perfectly spiced, these skewered delights are a must on Eid menus. Made from minced meat and fire-roasted to juicy perfection.
Mutton Korma This dish wraps tender meat in a silky, spiced gravy. Cream, yogurt, and slow-cooked aromatics make it decadent and deeply satisfying.
Phirni A creamy rice pudding infused with saffron and rose water. Served cold in clay pots, it’s the chilled, fragrant finale every Eid meal deserves.
Seviyan Sweet vermicelli slow-cooked in saffron milk and topped with nuts. It’s the golden ribbon that ties Eid together—warm, festive, and full of nostalgia.